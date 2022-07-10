This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
