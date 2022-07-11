This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degre…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.