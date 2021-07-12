Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.