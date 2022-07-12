Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
