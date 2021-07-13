This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
