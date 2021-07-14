Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.