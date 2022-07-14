Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Friday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.