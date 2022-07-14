For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Friday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
