Davenport's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees to…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Ex…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.