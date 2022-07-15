Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.