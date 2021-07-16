Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.