Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.