This evening in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Monday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. T…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Ex…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.