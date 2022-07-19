Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.