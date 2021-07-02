For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
