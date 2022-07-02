Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.