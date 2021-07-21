Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.