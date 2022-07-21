Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.