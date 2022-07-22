For the drive home in Davenport: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
