Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.