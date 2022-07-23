This evening's outlook for Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Rain will return to western Iowa first Saturday and spread to the east throughout the day. The chance for showers and storms continues tonight and Sunday. Find out when rain is most likely here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly clou…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…