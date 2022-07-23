Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.