Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph.