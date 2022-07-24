This evening in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly clou…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.