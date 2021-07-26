This evening in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95.31. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
