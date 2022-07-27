Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.