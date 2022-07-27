 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

