Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

