Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.