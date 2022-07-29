 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News