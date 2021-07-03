Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.52. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.