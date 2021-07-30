For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
