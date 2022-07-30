Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.