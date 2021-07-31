For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
