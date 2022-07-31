This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect pe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
It will be a warm day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…