Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.26. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.