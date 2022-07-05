Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.