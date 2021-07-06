Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
