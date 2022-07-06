This evening's outlook for Davenport: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 78-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it th…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. 72 …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
Update: Severe weather threat ends for the Quad Cities, isolated showers still possible until 2 a.m. Sunday
The cold front has cleared the area and storms have pushed off to the east. Isolated showers are still possible until 2 a.m. tonight, but then dry conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend.