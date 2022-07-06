Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.