Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.