For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
