Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Davenport will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
