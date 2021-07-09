This evening in Davenport: Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
