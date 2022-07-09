Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.