Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 78-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it th…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degre…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…