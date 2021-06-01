This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
