For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models …
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. P…