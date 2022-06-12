This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 78 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Pe…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. P…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…