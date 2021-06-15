This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
