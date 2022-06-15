Davenport's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
