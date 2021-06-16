Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 94.52. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.