Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.82. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.