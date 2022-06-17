Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
