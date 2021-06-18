Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.