Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

