Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.